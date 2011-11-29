Skip to content
KLRT
Home Invasion
Update: Suspect Identified Who Stormed into 2 Russellville Homes, Stole Vehicles
Men Shot at Searcy Home Were Trying to Reclaim TV, Say Police
Update: Off-Duty Memphis Police Officer Shoots 2 Home Invaders in Marion
3 Arrested in Violent Conway Home Invasion
Conway Mother and Daughter Beaten During Home Invasion
More Home Invasion Headlines
Two Men Held at Gunpoint in LR Apartment, Thieves Take $9,000 in Property
3 Arrested in Connection to Little Rock Home Invasion
Final Suspect Arrested in Bryant Home Invasion
4 Arrests Made in Bryant Home Invasion Case, Police Looking for Fifth Suspect
Update: West Memphis Police Arrest Two in Home Invasion Attack
Reward Offered for Info in West Memphis Home Invasion
Sheriff: Abducted Woman Purposely Wrecks SUV, Jumps Out Bloody & Naked
Jefferson Co home invasion leaves neighbors stunned
Update: Victims ID’d in NLR home invasion
1 man killed in apparent home invasion