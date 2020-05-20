humidity returns

Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
EasyBins coming to Central Arkansas
Video
Top Stories
Arkansans working on the frontlines of COVID-19
Video
World War Two veteran asking for birthday cards to celebrate his 94th birthday
Video
Update: Young black bear relocated after 24 hours in a neighborhood tree
Video
Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. calls for independent review of Little Rock Police Department
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Backyard Sports
Top Stories
The Latest: Japanese high school baseball tourney canceled
Top Stories
FC Seoul faces sanctions after putting sex dolls in seats
Roberto Martínez to remain in charge of Belgium until 2022
Razorback Football Commit Gains 30 Pounds of Muscle in Three Months
Video
Rangers prefer new home over Arizona for 2nd spring training
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 has been postponed until further notice. Please check back for updates.
Stop Bullying
Black History Month
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Yes We’re Open
Arkansas Farm Talk
Giving Thanks in May Rules
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off Yearbook
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
humidity returns
Higher Heat & Humidity Return
Video