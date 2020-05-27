Isolated Storms

Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Many lawmakers upset with “Ready for Business” grants and PUA program
Top Stories
Farm Bureau holds statewide virus recovery teleconference with livestock producers
Governor Hutchinson says Arkansas met testing goal of 60,000 for month of May
Off duty officer charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Minor, Driving While Intoxicated in Faulkner County
Former employee accused of stealing money from Conway law firm, police say
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Backyard Sports
Top Stories
Report: Hurley accused Arizona State AD in booster scandal
Top Stories
Quieter Mayfield knows Year 3 vital for him after rough ’19
Cheyenne Frontier Days canceled for 1st time in 124 years
UFC, boxing back on in Vegas after Nevada approves return
Steve Yzerman says Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill keeping job
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 has been postponed until further notice. Please check back for updates.
Stop Bullying
Black History Month
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Yes We’re Open
Arkansas Farm Talk
Giving Thanks in May Rules
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off Yearbook
Drive On Arkansas
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
LRPD officer involved in deadly use of force shooting suing police chief, mayor
Isolated Storms
CANCELLED – Flash Flood Watch for parts of Arkansas until Wednesday evening