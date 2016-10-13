Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Top Stories
Stolen Sheriff equipment recovered; suspect identified
Top Stories
Jacksonville North Pulaski to arm some security guards
Beating the heat in near-record temperatures
“I want people to be more aware of their surroundings,” Couple rescues child from hot car
Carroll County Sheriff’s Office receives fentanyl protection gear
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Silver Star Nation
Little League World Series
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
ESPN’s Rodriguez: Personal items stolen from rental SUV
Top Stories
Indians top BoSox 6-5 on Santana walk-off, 1st in AL Central
Top Stories
14-year-old midfielder signs with USL’s Orange County SC
LEADING OFF: Astros’ aces start double dip; Scherzer on mend
Bayern begins German Cup defense with 3-1 win over Cottbus
Report: Petition with NLRB seeks union for NFL running backs
Keep On Amazing
AR Careers
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Horoscopes
Jobs
Terrell Talk
FOX16 Showcase
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Search
Search
Search
Layton City Police Dept.
Subway Employee Accused of Drugging Police Officer’s Drink