Legislature
Lawmakers Still Unsure About Medicaid Expansion
Abortion Bill Veto Override Heading to Senate for Vote
20-Week Abortion Ban Bill Vetoed by Arkansas Governor
Bill Would Give Local Governments Control Over Liquor Licenses
Guns on Campus Bill Headed to Gov. Beebe’s Desk for Signature
Bill Filed in Arkansas House Would Allow Open Carry of Firearms in Public
State Representative receives treatment for “medical episode”
Arkansas Human Trafficking Law Makes Way to Governor’s Desk
Push to Require Drug Testing for Unemployment Benefits Sees Setback
Teen Lobbies Lawmakers to Change Proposed Dyslexia Bill
Legislature ready to consider abortion and gun bills
Ark. treasurer to discuss audit with lawmakers
Democrats gather for State Party Convention
Judge dismisses ex-lawmaker’s conviction
Ark. legislators elect first black House speaker