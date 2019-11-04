Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Woman in serious condition after shooting at LR apartment complex
Top Stories
Big Country Chateau attorney in court again; some renters still without gas
Case file details man’s online pursuit of who he thought was an underage girl
Parents claim 11-year-old forcibly removed from school bus, suffers concussion
Family Health: Avocados are good for the heart
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Trout, Bregman, Semien AL MVP award finalists
Top Stories
MadBum gets qualifying offer, Martinez stays with Red Sox
Top Stories
Madison Bumgarner receives qualifying offer from Giants
Martinez declines to opt out of contract, stays with Red Sox
Trump expected to attend LSU-Alabama football game
Venezuelan baseball league starts amid sanctions
Keep On Amazing
AR Careers
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Automotive Pros
Legal Pros
Contests
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Horoscopes
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Home for the Holidays
FOX16 Showcase
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Search
Search
Search
Closings
Closings
Dollarway School District
Little Rock Apartment
Big Country Chateau attorney in court again; some renters still without gas