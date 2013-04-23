Skip to content
KLRT
Little Rock
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Top Stories
Pulaski Tech Culinary School Receives WorldChef Recognition
Top Stories
Silver Alert: Search for North Little Rock man
Arkansas’ ACT aspire and ACT results remain steady
Two men shot in Little Rock Saturday morning
Small plane crashes in Crawford County
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Sports
Pig Trail Nation
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Top Stories
Sports wagering debuts at Oaklawn
Top Stories
US women’s soccer takes on France in Women’s World Cup quarterfinal: How to watch, key players & more
Top Stories
Fox16 Sports at 9:00 p.m. for June 27, 2019
ESPN Places Four SEC Schools Among Easiest Non-Conference Schedules
Tennessee Linebacker Aaron Moore Looking Hard at Razorbacks
Daniel Gafford shares impact Bobby Portis had on him
Contests
AR Careers
AR Pros
About Us
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
Sales and Marketing
Contact Us
The CW Arkansas
Work for Us
Keeponamazing
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Gas Tracker
Calendar
No Text Zone
Horoscopes
Jobs
Terrell Talk
Search
Search
Search
Little Rock School District
Baseline Elementary Announces New Education Plans
LRSD Cuts Dozens of Administrative Positions
AR Supreme Court Issues Stay in LRSD Takeover Lawsuit
After-School Activities Canceled for LRSD, PCSSD
New Student Association Protests LRSD Takeover
More Little Rock School District Headlines
Potential State Takeover of LRSD Could Impact Homebuyer’s Decisions
Boy, 8, Brings BB Gun to Little Rock School
Little Rock School District Students Must Check-in Aug. 4-5
After-School Activities Cancelled Friday by LRSD
Free Summer Meals for Children 18 and Under at Little Rock Schools
LRSD Interim Superintendent Sends Letter to Parents about Severe Weather Protocol
Bike to School Day
Holly Brown is Little Rock School District’s Teacher of the Year
Little Rock School District Spending Millions on Land for New Schools
Interim Assistant Principal of Little Rock’s Central High Arrested