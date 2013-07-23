Skip to content
Lrpd
First Female Assistant Police Chief for LRPD
Little Rock Firefighter Arrested For Prostitution
One Man Arrested After Firing Shots at LRPD Officers
Update: Man Charged in Shooting Death of Teen Girl
Suit Seeks to Block Lease Agreement for WLR Police Substation
LR Police: Man Arrested in Connection to Wednesday Bank Robberies
Sex Offender Arrested for Failing to Register, Report Address Change
Police Responding to Shooting in West Little Rock
Jury Deadlocked in Former LR Officer’s Retrial
Appellate Court Upholds Firing of LRPD Officer for Using Racial Slur
Former LRPD Officer Enters Not Guilty Plea
New Details Emerge as Former LRPD Officer Facing Manslaughter Prepares for 2nd Trial
Update: Child Shot in Little Rock Wednesday in Guarded Condition after Surgery
Man Charged in Shooting Death of Teen
LR Officials Break Ground on New Police Station