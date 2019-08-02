Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Top Stories
Ronald McDonald House breaks ground on space at UAMS
Top Stories
Digital Original: Law enforcement new training saving lives
New high school not ready in time for new school year
Saline County father convicted in children’s pond death; video of police interview released
Natural grass returns to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Silver Star Nation
Little League World Series
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
An takes 1-stroke lead at Wyndham; Svensson shoots 61
Top Stories
Suspended Reds manager wants to watch game without drama
Top Stories
Meyer texts: Alabama offered Zach Smith job after ’17 season
Báez, Cubs come out swinging, beat Brewers 6-2
Oklahoma coach Riley wants more after playoff appearance
Gonzalez enters hall with 3 DBs who tried covering him
Keep On Amazing
AR Careers
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Horoscopes
Jobs
Terrell Talk
FOX16 Showcase
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Man dead in Little Rock shooting, girlfriend tells police it was accidental
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office searching for man, issue warning for people living near Hwy 31 N and Hwy 236 W
2
of
/
2
New High School
New high school not ready in time for new school year