NW AR snow

Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Look up! 3 planets to align right before Tuesday’s sunrise
Video
Top Stories
Driver rescued after tractor-trailer cab goes off side of High Rise Bridge in Virginia
Video
Virus death toll tops 10,000 in New York
Video
Update: Storms knock out power across Arkansas for more than 135k customers
Sailor from the USS Theodore Roosevelt dies from coronavirus complications
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Sports
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Top Stories
Bulls fire Forman, announce Karnisovas hire, reassign Paxson
Top Stories
Ex-NFL quarterback Tarvaris Jackson, 36, dies in car crash
Athletes completing bans get unexpected chance at Olympics
The Latest: Start of Premier Lacrosse League season on hold
Delay costs IOC ‘several hundred million’; Japan pays rest
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 has been postponed until further notice. Please check back for updates.
Stop Bullying
Black History Month
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Yes We’re Open
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Jefferson Co. man dead after tree falls on home, authorities say
Closings
Closings
First Step-Malvern
NW AR snow
Cold & Breezy Monday. Winter Weather NW Arkansas Early Tuesday Morning.
Video