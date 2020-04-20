Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Arkansans working on the frontlines of COVID-19
Video
Top Stories
More than two dozen staff and students test positive for COVID-19 at Hot Springs recovery center
Video
Alabama family loses 3 loved ones to COVID-19, 6 others recovering
Video
Up to 442,000 people in L.A. County may have already had coronavirus, antibody study estimates
Video
Faulkner County community agency providing services for kids and families during COVID-19
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Top Stories
Tom Brady ejected from Tampa park closed because of pandemic
Top Stories
Fans sue MLB, teams over ticket money, ask for class action
New data lead to new testing, results for NFL helmets
Davis, US boxers choosing delayed Olympics over pro riches
No major hangups in NFL’s mock draft heading to real thing
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 has been postponed until further notice. Please check back for updates.
Stop Bullying
Black History Month
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Yes We’re Open
Arkansas Farm Talk
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Old School Forecast
Sunny to start the week
Video