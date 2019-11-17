Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
41°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Pankey community holds meeting with ARDOT to discuss Highway 10 construction plans
Top Stories
LRPD: Man shot in Kroger parking lot on East Roosevelt
UCA wins to keep pace in Southland Conference hunt
Five Below to start selling items more than $5
Virginia teacher’s assistant sentenced in sex abuse sting
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Gurley, Brown help Rams ground out 17-7 win over Bears
Top Stories
LA Current makes first of first world swim league
Top Stories
49ers rally past Cardinals 36-26 on 4 TD passes by Garoppolo
Edelman’s TD pass leads Patriots over Eagles 17-10
Alabama star Tua Tagovailoa set for hip surgery in Houston
Did Louisiana football success boost Edwards? Couldn’t hurt.
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Automotive Pros
Legal Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Horoscopes
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Santa’s Local Gifts
Home for the Holidays
FOX16 Showcase
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Search
Search
Search
Pankey
Pankey community holds meeting with ARDOT to discuss Highway 10 construction plans