Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
The Mel Robbins Show
Top Stories
Be Pro Be Proud mobile workshop 2.0 helps students see and experience jobs available
Top Stories
England PD finds man sleeping in truck, makes big drug bust
Metro Connect pilot program rivals ‘Uber’ for bus riders
Dorian grazes Carolina coast, aims for Outer Banks
Stanford rape case: Survivor of Brock Turner sex assault reveals identity
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Dest set for US debut but could switch to Netherlands
Top Stories
The Latest: Williams takes 1st set of US Open semifinal
Top Stories
Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel goes on IL; Báez late scratch
At US Open, Serena Williams tries to close in on No. 24
Trump presents Medal of Freedom to NBA’s Jerry West
NHL, NHLPA set to meet again to talk CBA extension
Keep On Amazing
AR Careers
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Horoscopes
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
FOX16 Showcase
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Search
Search
Search
Rock Region Metro
Metro Connect pilot program rivals ‘Uber’ for bus riders