Skip to content
KLRT
Little Rock
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Top Stories
Digital Original: Unintentional drowning – knowing the signs and symptoms once out of the water
Top Stories
Malvern Police warns wanted man “Armed and Dangerous”
Update: Dog shot in the face at close range is going home
Man wanted by multiple agencies
Fifth medical marijuana dispensary given ok to open
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Sports
Pig Trail Nation
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Sports wagering debuts at Oaklawn
Top Stories
US women’s soccer takes on France in Women’s World Cup quarterfinal: How to watch, key players & more
Top Stories
Fox16 Sports at 9:00 p.m. for June 27, 2019
ESPN Places Four SEC Schools Among Easiest Non-Conference Schedules
Tennessee Linebacker Aaron Moore Looking Hard at Razorbacks
Daniel Gafford shares impact Bobby Portis had on him
Keep On Amazing
AR Careers
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Gas Tracker
Calendar
No Text Zone
Horoscopes
Jobs
Terrell Talk
About Us
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
Sales and Marketing
Contact Us
The CW Arkansas
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Saline County
Federal Guilty Plea for Former Saline County Sheriff
Group Breaks Into Several Cars in Saline Co.
Sheriff’s Office: Two Arrested After Stealing from Home With Dead Man Inside
Update: Carbon Monoxide Intoxication Ruled Cause of Death for Saline Co. Father, Son
Still No Arrest in 1998 Saline County Bombing Death, Reward Offered
More Saline County Headlines
Saline Co. Sex Offender Arrested for Rape
High Waters Result in Tense Moments for Crews in Saline County
Alexander Assault Captured on Instagram, Saline Co. Deputies Investigating
Man Falls 35 Feet, Dies Doing Tree Work in Saline County
Alcohol Sales In Saline County Skyrocket
Family of Detainee Who Died in Saline County Custody in Federal Court
Human Remains Found in Saline County
Two Saline County Men Arrested on Drug Charges
Saline County Businesses Preparing for Alcohol Sales
Husband Fights for Stricter Dog Breed Laws in Arkansas