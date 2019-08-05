Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Top Stories
Fires in Little Rock neighborhood ignites anger in homeowners
Top Stories
White House staffers in Little Rock
Former students accuse Cabot schools of bullying, racial discrimination in federal lawsuit
Fox16 News at 5:30 for Aug. 5
Quapaw chairman promises quick construction at Saracen Casino Resort groundbreaking
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Silver Star Nation
Little League World Series
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Texans’ J.J. Watt fulfills dream in Green Bay _ sort of
Top Stories
AP source: Carter returning to Hawks for 22nd NBA season
Top Stories
With new contract, Brady still not looking too far ahead
Spinnin’ Sam: Jets’ Darnold tossing passes with more zip
Browns’ Kareem Hunt promises to ‘lay low’ after bar argument
Browns coach Kitchens dismisses criticism by ex-assistant
Keep On Amazing
AR Careers
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Horoscopes
Jobs
Terrell Talk
FOX16 Showcase
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Search
Search
Search
Saracen
Quapaw chairman promises quick construction at Saracen Casino Resort groundbreaking