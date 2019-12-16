Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
How ancestry site helped catch alleged Tampa Bay serial rapist 21 years later
Top Stories
Benton Elementary School staff puts on Christmas Video
Pine Bluff could become state’s first sanctuary city
Final touches near completion for repairs to Arkansas levee, deadline Dec. 31
Camellia Bowl coverage from Montgomery as A-State prepares
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Playoff-bound Seahawks have path to top seed in NFC
Top Stories
McVay: Rams’ untimely blowout loss was as bad as it looked
Top Stories
Blackhawks say Crawford will return as assistant in January
Vols OL Ryan Johnson says he’s transferring to Georgia Tech
Coyotes acquire Taylor Hall from Devils for picks, prospects
NFL suspends Seahawks WR Josh Gordon indefinitely
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Automotive Pros
Legal Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Horoscopes
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Santa’s Local Gifts
Home for the Holidays
FOX16 Showcase
The Mel Robbins Show
Santa Tracker
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Search
Search
Search
Smolking
E-cigarettes linked to lung problems, first long-term study shows