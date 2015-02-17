Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Central Arkansas stops 2-point try, edges Northwestern State
Top Stories
Deadly scooter accident in Pulaski County
600 Florida turtles saved from poaching ring; 2 men arrested
Homicide in Hot Springs leads to three arrests
Missing dog Piper reunited with Ohio family after missing in Gatlinburg for six days
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Racist chants aimed at Sampdoria midfielder Vieira
Top Stories
AP Sources: China in line to host 2021 Club World Cup
Top Stories
AP Top 25: Ohio State jumps Clemson to 3rd; Wisconsin falls
Liverpool drops first points in 1-1 draw at Man United
The Latest: Redskins & 49ers scoreless after soggy half
Andy Murray wins 1st ATP final since hip surgery
Keep On Amazing
AR Careers
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Automotive Pros
Legal Pros
Contests
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Horoscopes
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
FOX16 Showcase
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Search
Search
Search
Springfield
Springfield Man Charged in Fatal, Double Shooting Found in AR