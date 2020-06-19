Summer Solstice

Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Juneteenth, a celebration of freedom, observation of history
Video
Top Stories
23 Clemson football players test positive for COVID-19
Shooting during funeral service in North Little Rock, police investigating
Video
Hispanic leaders want police officers to wear body cams and answer to civilian review board
Video
Juneteenth freedom ride to celebrate moving forward in unity
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Backyard Sports
Top Stories
Washington Post calls on Skins’ owner or NFL to change name
Top Stories
Odd ball: Runners start on 2nd base, tie games, re-entry?
Independent Atlantic League cancels season due to virus
NASCAR Cup race will run at Texas with fans in the stands
Blue Jays shut Florida camp, player shows virus symptoms
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 has been postponed until further notice. Please check back for updates.
Stop Bullying
Black History Month
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Giving Thanks in May Rules
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off Yearbook
Drive On Arkansas
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson announces payments for EMS direct care workers
Summer Solstice
Weekend Weather
Video