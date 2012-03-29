Skip to content
KLRT
Little Rock
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Top Stories
Rescue group: She started out with good intentions; 73 dogs found on Perry property
Top Stories
Digital Original: Unintentional drowning – knowing the signs and symptoms once out of the water
Malvern Police warns wanted man “Armed and Dangerous”
Update: Dog shot in the face at close range is going home
Man wanted by multiple agencies
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Sports
Pig Trail Nation
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Sports wagering debuts at Oaklawn
Top Stories
US women’s soccer takes on France in Women’s World Cup quarterfinal: How to watch, key players & more
Top Stories
Fox16 Sports at 9:00 p.m. for June 27, 2019
ESPN Places Four SEC Schools Among Easiest Non-Conference Schedules
Tennessee Linebacker Aaron Moore Looking Hard at Razorbacks
Daniel Gafford shares impact Bobby Portis had on him
Keep On Amazing
AR Careers
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Gas Tracker
Calendar
No Text Zone
Horoscopes
Jobs
Terrell Talk
About Us
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
Sales and Marketing
Contact Us
The CW Arkansas
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Taxes
Get Help With Your Taxes at EITC’s Super Saturday Event
LR Mayor Says Internet Sales Tax Costs City $2M Yearly
Pay Your Personal Property Tax Payments, Deadline Today
Volunteer Tax Preparers Needed in Central Arkansas
Stretching Your Dollar: Save $$, Buy Home at Tax Time
More Taxes Headlines
Fort Smith Businessman Pleads Guilty to Not Paying Taxes
Arkansas House Speaker Pushes $150M in Tax Cuts
ASU Investigating Fraud Involving Employee Tax Returns
Pine Bluff residents can get free income tax preparation
Quorum Court delays Broadway Bridge vote
Arkansas voters OK sales tax increase for roads
City councilman accused of not paying rent to use city building
5700 property tax assessment appeals filed in Pulaski Co.
Congressman responds to Fox16 cell phone report
Some taxes refunded after Washington Co. mistake