tenant rights

Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Malvern restaurant to close its doors after more than 40 years due to COVID-19
Top Stories
Little Rock Catcher, Kale Emshoff, Signs with Kansas City Royals
Video
Execution scheduled for man convicted of murdering Arkansas family
Victory over Violence Digital Town Hall: A conversation about race in Arkansas
Video
Arkansas man gets new home from Habitat for Humanity
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Backyard Sports
Top Stories
NFL commissioner Goodell encourages team to sign Kaepernick
Top Stories
Little Rock Catcher, Kale Emshoff, Signs with Kansas City Royals
Video
NASCAR wants 30,000 fans at All-Star race in Tennessee
49ers give Kyle Shanahan new deal through 2025
PGA Championship staying at Harding Park, but without fans
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 has been postponed until further notice. Please check back for updates.
Stop Bullying
Black History Month
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Giving Thanks in May Rules
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off Yearbook
Drive On Arkansas
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
tenant rights
Arkansas Renters United rallies for better tenant rights at four LR apartment complex’s