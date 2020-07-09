tropical storm fay

Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Meet the Future Hog: Newest 2021 Commit, DB Chase Lowery
Video
Top Stories
Alexander police officer surrenders to State Police in connection to shooting death of another officer
Video
US government set to execute first federal inmates in 15 years
Video
LRFD: Woman struck by train near Central High School
AMBER ALERT UPDATE: Children and mother believed to be on foot in Tulsa, Oklahoma area
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Backyard Sports
Top Stories
All 5 former winners in same half of Champions League draw
Top Stories
First F1 race in Tuscany; Russian GP could be 1st with fans
AP Was There: Murray ends Britain’s 77-year Wimbledon wait
Syracuse University appoints diversity director for sports
Polanco’s push; Pirates RF ready to shake injury bug in 2020
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 has been postponed until further notice. Please check back for updates.
Stop Bullying
Black History Month
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Giving Thanks in May Rules
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off Yearbook
Drive On Arkansas
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
tropical storm fay
Tropical Storm Fay Sets Hurricane Season Record