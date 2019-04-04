Skip to content
KLRT
Little Rock
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Top Stories
Big changes coming for the Pettaway neighborhood in Little Rock
Top Stories
Rescue group: She started out with good intentions; 73 dogs found on Perry property
Digital Original: Unintentional drowning – knowing the signs and symptoms once out of the water
Malvern Police warns wanted man “Armed and Dangerous”
Update: Dog shot in the face at close range is going home
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Sports
Pig Trail Nation
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Sports wagering debuts at Oaklawn
Top Stories
US women’s soccer takes on France in Women’s World Cup quarterfinal: How to watch, key players & more
Top Stories
Fox16 Sports at 9:00 p.m. for June 27, 2019
ESPN Places Four SEC Schools Among Easiest Non-Conference Schedules
Tennessee Linebacker Aaron Moore Looking Hard at Razorbacks
Daniel Gafford shares impact Bobby Portis had on him
Keep On Amazing
AR Careers
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Gas Tracker
Calendar
No Text Zone
Horoscopes
Jobs
Terrell Talk
About Us
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
Sales and Marketing
Contact Us
The CW Arkansas
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Wavy News 10
1,500 more troops heading to Middle East amid Iran tensions
Military leaders considering plans to send more US troops to Middle East
President Trump walks out of infrastructure meeting with Democratic leaders
Trump officials brief lawmakers on alleged Iran threats; Kaine questions administration’s intentions
Details on multi-billion dollar aid package for farmers hit by China trade war still unclear
More Wavy News 10 Headlines
‘Restore Our Parks Act’ proposed to bring needed repairs for US national parks
On ‘Military Spouses Day,’ a bipartisan effort to help spouses in their careers
Rabbi who survived California synagogue attack attends White House National Day of Prayer event
VA launches campaign during ‘Mental Health Month’ to help prevent veteran suicides
Bill would allow military members to sue government for medical malpractices
National championship Baylor women’s hoops team visits White House
Plans call for removal of Obama-era data collection of LGBTQ foster youth, parents
Wounded Warriors visit White House after four-day ‘Soldier Ride’
Photos: Deadly gas explosion in downtown Durham
Women in Virginia leadership recognized by Kaine, Warner