LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Several 2024 ballot issues were both submitted to and rejected by Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin. This and more on this week’s Talk Business & Politics.

Talk Business & Politics host Roby Brock first met with Kristin Netterstrom Higgins with the UA Cooperative Extension Service to break down the 2024 ballot issues.

Then, Roby met with Regional Recycling & Waste Reduction District Executive Director Craig Douglass to talk about solid waste management and recycling efforts in Arkansas.

Talk Business & Politics airs Sunday at 9:30 a.m. on FOX 16. For more coverage, head to TalkBusiness.net.