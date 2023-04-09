LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Several communities in Arkansas are still recovering following the deadly tornado outbreak. The ongoing recovery efforts and more are the focus of this week’s Talk Business & Politics.

Talk Business & Politics host Roby Brock sat down with Lori Arnold-Ellis, executive director of the Arkansas chapter of the American Red Cross, to discuss the ongoing efforts to help tornado victims pick up the pieces and recover.

Then, Brock went inside the numbers and looked at the biggest headlines in Arkansas business over the last week.

Capping off the show, Brock met with former St. Sen. Joyce Elliot with Get Loud Arkansas and Bill Vickery with the Capitol Advisors Group to discuss their takes on recent happenings at the State Capitol.

Talk Business & Politics airs Sunday at 9:30 a.m. on FOX 16. For more coverage, head to TalkBusiness.net.