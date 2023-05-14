LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Children’s announced a record expansion to its childcare efforts. This and more are the focus of this week’s Talk Business & Politics.

Talk Business & Politics host Roby Brock met with Arkansas Children’s CEO Marcy Doderer to talk about the expansion efforts and what’s driving the move.

Then, Brock went inside the numbers and broke down the latest headlines in Arkansas business.

Brock then met with Talk Business & Politics Executive Editor Michael Tilley to discuss his take on Tyson Foods’ recent earnings report and developments with the Fort Smith military mission.

Talk Business & Politics airs Sunday at 9:30 a.m. on FOX 16. For more coverage, head to TalkBusiness.net.