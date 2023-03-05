LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas LEARNS act passed through the House after a debate this week. This and more is the focus of this week’s Talk Business & Politics.

Talk Business & Politics host Roby Brock sat down to talk with St. Rep. Robin Lundstrum and St. Sen. Clarke Tucker about the Arkansas LEARNS act and the eighth week of the state legislature.

Then, Brock went inside the numbers on the biggest headlines in Arkansas business of the last week.

Capping off the show, Brock was joined by Key Fletcher, Director of the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center in Little Rock. Fletcher reviewed how Black History Month was celebrated at the center and some big events people can look forward to in the upcoming months.

Talk Business & Politics airs Sunday at 9:30 a.m. on FOX 16. For more coverage, head to TalkBusiness.net.