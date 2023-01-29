LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With the third week of Arkansas’ 94th General Assembly finished, the pace of the legislature is the focus of this week’s Talk Business & Politics.

Talk Business & Politics host Roby Brock met with Speaker of the House Matthew Shepherd to talk about his thoughts on the start of the session. The speaker noted that the pace wasn’t slow, but deliberate.

Then, Brock ran through the biggest headlines in business over the last week.

To cap off the show, Brock was joined by Misty Orpin, executive director of Common Ground Arkansas, a nonprofit political group that works to keep an eye on legislative activity. She gave her analysis of this session and the bills being filed.

Talk Business & Politics airs Sunday at 9:30 a.m. on FOX 16. For more coverage, head to TalkBusiness.net.