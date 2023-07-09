LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts is in open for business, putting on a display of culture for the central Arkansas public. This and more are the focus of this week’s Talk Business & Politics.

TB&P host Roby Brock sat down with AMFA director Dr. Victoria Ramirez for a one-on-one interview in the museum’s cultural living room to discuss the design and future of the museum.

Ramirez expressed that the museum’s leadership was pleased with the final design of the museum.

“Our stakeholders, our leadership, we all feel like we did it right,” Ramirez said.

She also explained what some of the future exhibits might entail.

Then, Brock went inside the numbers and broke down some of the biggest headlines in Arkansas business.

Talk Business & Politics airs Sunday at 9:30 a.m. on FOX 16. For more coverage, head to TalkBusiness.net.