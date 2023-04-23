LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts received a grand makeover and had its reopening celebration Saturday. This and more are the focus of this week’s Talk Business & Politics.

Talk Business & Politics host Roby Brock first sat down with Attorney General Tim Griffin to discuss the recently wrapped-up legislative session and laws that came out of it like the prison reform bill signed into law by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders earlier in the month. Griffin also spoke on the efforts to tackle price gouging after the tornado outbreak on March 31.

Brock then went inside the numbers and ran down the latest and biggest headlines in Arkansas business.

Then, Brock met with Harriet and Warren Stephens, co-chairs of the Reimagining the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts capital campaign, to discuss how the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts has transformed and what the museum means for the Natural State.

More information on the museum can be found at arkmfa.org.

Talk Business & Politics airs Sunday at 9:30 a.m. on FOX 16. For more coverage, head to TalkBusiness.net.