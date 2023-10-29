LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Small businesses in Arkansas have struggled since the pandemic, but Goldman Sachs is reaching out to help across the nation, including Arkansas. This and more on this week’s Talk Business & Politics.

Talk Business & Politics host Roby Brock first met with Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin to talk about the recent human trafficking summit and enforcing laws prohibiting some businesses owned by foreign interests.

Then, Roby met with Asahi Pompey with the Goldman Sachs Foundation to discuss how Goldman Sachs is investing funds into Arkansas’ small business.

Talk Business & Politics airs Sunday at 9:30 a.m. on FOX 16. For more coverage, head to TalkBusiness.net.