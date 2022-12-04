LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Warnings of potential borderline recession in Arkansas and how giving to charity has changed since the COVID-19 pandemic are the focuses of this week’s Talk Business & Politics.

Talk Business & Politics host Roby Brock started off meeting with State Budget Director Robert Brech to discuss Governor Hutchinson’s proposed budget and what’s being done to watch for a recession in the state.

Brock then broke down the biggest headlines in business in the past week.

Brock ended the show meeting with Heather Larkin, CEO of the Arkansas Community Foundation. Larkin and Brock discussed what the Foundation does and how philanthropy has changed across the state after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Talk Business & Politics airs Sunday at 9:30 a.m. on FOX 16. For more coverage, head to TalkBusiness.net.