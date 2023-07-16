LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The state of Arkansas has a $1 billion surplus, and a new soccer venue is coming to northwest Arkansas. This and more are the focus of this week’s Talk Business & Politics.

Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce and Associated Industries of Arkansas CEO Randy Zook stopped by Talk Business & Politics to discuss how the state may use its new $1 billion budget surplus and what he saw as the biggest victories for business in the last legislative session.

There were many big headlines in the Natural State this week, and we are going inside the numbers on a new soccer venue in northwest Arkansas and new appointments made by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Political analysts Joyce Elliott and Bill Vickery recall longtime public servant Charlie Daniels and his time in politics after the former land commissioner, secretary of state and state auditor’s recent death.

