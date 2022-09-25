LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – On this week’s Talk Business & Politics, host Roby Brock sits down with Matuschka Lindo Briggs, vice president and regional executive for the Little Rock branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

Brock also has a round up of some of the biggest business headlines of the last week.

As part of this discussion, Brock breaks down the groups of independent voters who will be influential in the 2022 elections.

There is also a discussion about former president Donald Trump’s mounting legal battles.