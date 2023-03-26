LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in New York has many worried about the issue’s reach and impact. Could the collapse of those banks impact Arkansans? This and more are the focus of this week’s Talk Business & Politics.

Talk Business & Politics host Roby Brock first met with Fort Smith-based Michael Tilley, TB&P executive editor to discuss the potential economic boom that could come from the recently announced foreign military pilot training center to be built in Fort Smith by the U.S. Air Force.

Then, Brock went inside the numbers and discussed the biggest headlines in Arkansas politics and business.

Capping off the show, Brock talked with Arkansas State Bank Commissioner Susannah Marshall on what, if any, impact the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in New York could have on Arkansas.

Talk Business & Politics airs Sunday at 9:30 a.m. on FOX 16. For more coverage, head to TalkBusiness.net.