LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As the state legislature kicks into high gear, education and energy in Arkansas are hot topics on this week’s Talk Business & Politics.

Talk Business & Politics host Roby Brock met with Buddy Hasten, CEO of the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas. Hasten spoke about the status of energy production in Arkansas and how the recently started legislative session could affect it.

Next, Brock went over the biggest headlines in Arkansas business over the last week.

Then, Brock met with Laurie Lee, chairman of the Reform Alliance, a nonprofit organization working towards providing Arkansas K-12 students equal access to quality education. Lee spoke on the goals of her organization, the Succeed Scholarship and the school choice debate continuing in the legislature.

