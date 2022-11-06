LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As Election Day approaches, Talk Business & Politics host Roby Brock spoke on the Federal Reserve’s strategy in curbing inflation and the current status of the races for Arkansas’s Congressional Districts.

Brock interviewed Davy Carter, Jonesboro Regional President for Centennial Bank, and board member of the Memphis Federal Reserve, on how the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates in an attempt to attack inflation.

Carter believed that raising interest rates will be effective in curbing inflation soon, but some will need to make financial changes in order to not be affected too much by raised interest rates.

With some thinking that raising interest rates was far too aggressive, Carter believes that it wasn’t too aggressive of a method to combat inflation, however the Federal Reserve took too long to implement the strategy.

After Brock walked through some of the most important headlines in Arkansas business over the last week, he went over debate coverage for Arkansas’s 2nd and 4th congressional districts.

