LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This Sunday on Talk Business & Politics the focus is the very red results of Arkansas’s elections and the budding solar power industry in the Natural State.

Talk Business & Politics host Roby Brock breaks down the results of the midterms in Arkansas and highlights the final state budget from Governor Asa Hutchinson.

Newly elected State Senator Bart Hester talks with Brock about his thoughts of Hutchinson’s final budget and new rules to govern supermajorities in the GOP.

Then, Brock meets with former Lt. Governor and CEO of Scenic Hill Solar Bill Halter to talk about the thriving solar industry in Arkansas.

Finally, Brock runs through the top business headlines of the last week.

Talk Business & Politics airs Sunday at 9:30 a.m. on FOX 16. For more coverage, head to TalkBusiness.net.