LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Federal Reserve recently raised interest rates to a 22-year high to combat inflation. This and more on this week’s Talk Business & Politics.

Talk Business & Politics host Roby Brock met with economist Mervin Jebaraj to talk about whether or not the Federal Reserve has succeeded in combatting inflation with recent interest rate hikes. Jebaraj also spoke on the current state of the economy.

Then, Brock went inside the numbers and broke down the biggest headlines in Arkansas business and politics.

Brock also met with Lt. Gov. Leslie Rutledge to remember Arkansas Treasurer Mark Lowery after his passing this past week.

Capping off the show, Brock had a discussion with U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford about his new book and what inspired him to write it. He also talked about major happenings in the U.S. Congress.

