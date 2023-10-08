LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Filmland Arkansas, an annual celebration of Natural State cinema, kicked off this weekend. This and more on this week’s Talk Business & Politics

Then, Roby met with Arkansas GOP Chairman Joseph Wood to discuss recent national political headlines and the recent controversy regarding the purchase of a podium by the governor’s office reported by multiple state sources.

Roby then went inside the numbers and broke down the latest headlines in Arkansas business.

Then, Roby met with Kathryn Tucker with the Arkansas Cinema Society and film producer Jayme Lemons to talk about the Filmland Arkansas event that kicked off this weekend.

More information about Filmland Arkansas can be found at ArkansasCinemaSociety.org.

Talk Business & Politics airs Sunday at 9:30 a.m. on FOX 16. For more coverage, head to TalkBusiness.net.