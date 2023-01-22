LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The running start of Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ administration and the 94th General Assembly are the main topics of this week’s Talk Business & Politics.

Talk Business & Politics host Roby Brock was joined by Attorney General Tim Griffin to discuss work being done on criminal justice reform in Arkansas with potential upcoming legislation. Griffin discussed his concerns with sentencing and time served by those convicted in the state and funding in certain parts of the system.

Then, Brock ran through the biggest headlines of Arkansas business over the last week.

After the headlines, Brock met with Rex Nelson, senior editor of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, to discuss the first two weeks of Gov. Sanders’ administration and the relatively slow start of the legislative session.

Talk Business & Politics airs Sunday at 9:30 a.m. on FOX 16. For more coverage, head to TalkBusiness.net.