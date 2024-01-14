LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s been one year since Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been inaugurated, with a very busy year to follow.

Talk Business & Politics host Roby Brock met with Gov. Sanders to look back through the past year, from the passing of landmark legislation to points of controversy.

Topics range from changes to the Freedom of Information Act, the Arkansas LEARNS Act and the recent Board of Corrections controversy.

Talk Business & Politics airs Sunday at 9:30 a.m. on FOX 16. For more coverage, head to TalkBusiness.net.