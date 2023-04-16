LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders sat down for a one-on-one interview with Talk Business & Politics host Roby Brock to talk tornado recovery, LEARNS and more in this week’s Talk Business & Politics.

Sanders first spoke on relief efforts following a tornado outbreak in the state two weeks ago. She said she was proud to see communities and people across Arkansas come together to help each other with tornado relief and clean-up.

Brock and the governor then discussed the recently finished legislative session. Sanders spoke on the LEARNS Act and the response after its signing in early March and recently signed prison reform legislation. She also spoke on her signage of a tax cut bill last Monday.

