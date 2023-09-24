LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas legislature’s special session ended with bills being signed on changes to the state Freedom of Information Act law and tax cuts. This and more on this week’s Talk Business & Politics.

Talk Business & Politics host Roby Brock first met with Dr. Jay Barth, professor emeritus at Hendrix College, and Bill Vickery with the Capitol Advisors Group to discuss the Arkansas legislature’s recent special session.

Roby then went inside the numbers and broke down the latest headlines in Arkansas business.

Then, Roby met with Hendrix College president Dr. Karen Petersen to discuss her recent appointment in January and her thoughts on the state of higher education.

Talk Business & Politics airs Sunday at 9:30 a.m. on FOX 16. For more coverage, head to TalkBusiness.net.