LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Education and the economy are persistent hot topics and the focus of this week’s Talk Business & Politics.

Talk Business & Politics host Roby Brock first met with the CEO of Southern Bancorp, Darrin Williams. He talked about where Southern Bancorp is headed next and his thoughts on the current state of the economy.

Then, Brock went through the biggest headlines in Arkansas business over the last week.

After that, Brock was joined by Ben Kutylo, Executive Director of Forward Arkansas, a nonprofit focused on identifying and improving education outcomes in the state. Kutylo spoke with Brock about recent findings related to reading literacy and workforce education.

Talk Business & Politics airs Sunday at 9:30 a.m. on FOX 16. For more coverage, head to TalkBusiness.net.