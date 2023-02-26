LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This week’s Talk Business & Politics focuses on Arkansas commerce and the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau’s 10-year master plan for tourism.

Talk Business & Politics host Roby Brock met with Hugh McDonald, Arkansas’ Secretary of Commerce, to discuss the state of the economy and where his priorities will be in his new role.

Then, Brock goes inside the numbers and talks through the biggest headlines in Arkansas business over the last week.

Capping off the show, Brock was joined by Jim Keet and Gina Gemberling, two leaders with the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau, to discuss the bureau’s 10-year master plan for tourism and travel.

Talk Business & Politics airs Sunday at 9:30 a.m. on FOX 16. For more coverage, head to TalkBusiness.net.