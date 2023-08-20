LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock’s mayor sat down for a one-on-one interview on a variety of topics such as tornado recovery efforts and a potential downtown renaissance. This and more on this week’s Talk Business & Politics.

Talk Business & Politics host Roby Brock sat down with Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Barbara Webb to talk about her decision to run for State Supreme Court Chief Justice and what she hopes to achieve in the position.

Brock then went inside the numbers and broke down the latest headlines in Arkansas business.

Then, Brock met with Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. to discuss tornado recovery efforts, a proposed sales tax and other topics.

Talk Business & Politics airs Sunday at 9:30 a.m. on FOX 16. For more coverage, head to TalkBusiness.net.