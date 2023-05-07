LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Concerns about the state of the economy are at a high. This and more are the focus of this week’s Talk Business & Politics.

Talk Business & Politics host Roby Brock met with University of Arkansas Walton College of Business economist Mervin Jebaraj to discuss the unemployment rate, state revenues, the debt ceiling debate and the Fed’s interest rate strategy.

Then, Brock went inside the numbers and ran through the biggest headlines in Arkansas business.

Brock then met with Lt. Gov. Leslie Rutledge. She gave her take on the 2023 legislative session, new laws and her transition from attorney general to lieutenant governor.

