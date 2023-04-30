LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced he will be joining the 2024 presidential election. This and more are the focus of this week’s Talk Business & Politics.

Talk Business & Politics host Roby Brock first met with Northwest Arkansas Business Journal editor Paul Gatling to discuss former Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s presidential announcement, Tyson Food’s recent announcement of major corporate layoffs and other Arkansas business news.

Then Brock went inside the numbers and ran down the biggest headlines in Arkansas business.

Later, Brock sat down with Craig Wilson from the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement to talk about the beginning of Medicaid disenrollment and a potential Medicaid special session.

Talk Business & Politics airs Sunday at 9:30 a.m. on FOX 16.