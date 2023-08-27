LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Graveler is an upcoming bike ride event that goes more than 300 miles across the northern part of the state. This and more are covered on this week’s Talk Business & Politics.

Talk Business & Politics host Roby Brock met with Arkansas State Parks director Shea Lewis and Arkansas Game & Fish Commission Director Austin Booth to talk about the Arkansas Graveler, a gravel bike ride connecting Jonesboro and Fayetteville, and what the event means for the Natural State.

Roby then went inside the numbers and broke down the biggest headlines in Arkansas business.

Then, Roby met with Women’s Foundation of Arkansas Executive Director Anna Beth Gorman to discuss this year’s Arkansas Women’s Hall of Fame and how her group is working to boost advocacy.

Talk Business & Politics airs Sunday at 9:30 a.m. on FOX 16.