LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A new poll from Talk Business & Politics and Hendrix College was the focus on Talk Business & Politics this week.

Host Roby Brock shared insights from the poll, which shows how Arkansas residents feel about the job being done by Pres. Joe Biden and how they view former Pres. Donald Trump.

Brock was also joined by analysts Dr. Jay Barth and Robert Coon to break down these poll numbers and to see what the poll said about statewide races in Arkansas.

Brock also went inside the numbers on the latest business news and took a look at the impact of the marijuana industry in northwest Arkansas.

